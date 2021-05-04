Autocar magazine 5 May - on sale now

This week: Land Rover’s EV revolution detailed, Citroen Ami tested as a daily driver, Peugeot 508 PSE road-tested and much more



Land Rover has drawn up plans to revolutionise the next-generation Evoque and Discovery Sport - and Autocar has all the details.



At the heart of LR’s next phase is an all-new EV-focused platform that will underpin the new models, along with a petrol-fuelled range-extender unit.



-Also in this issue-



The new fourth-generation Skoda Fabia has been revealed as the most spacious car in the supermini segment, thanks to significant increases in dimensions across the board compared with its predecessor.



Elsewhere, the ID 4 GTX has been revealed as the new “sporty flagship” of Volkswagen’s electric car line-up, offering 295bhp from a dual-motor powertrain and a range of up to 298 miles, while Warwick’s Mira Technology Park is now home to the development of a 1100bhp hydrogen-powered hypercar.



Caterham is working to safeguard the future of the Seven and is set to launch its landmark first EV in the coming years. Genesis will also arrive in the UK this summer, with the electric version of its new G80 saloon leading an ambitious launch plan, and Audi’s CEO talks about transforming an 111-year-old brand.



In the Autocar Business section, we report on the proceeds from our latest Autocar Business Webinar which asked how the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic will change the car world, and Jim Holder wonders which premium car brands are struggling.



Reviews



Mini’s latest take on its supermini scamp, the Cooper, has been given one last going-over to keep it feeling fresh until an all-new replacement arrives in 2023 - we see if it delivers in the first of this week’s reviews.



Then, we consider Maserati’s new Ghibli Hybrid, for whom downsizing and electrification feature prominently in a series of updates for 2021, and the Bentley Continental GT Speed to evaluate the return of the W12 engine to the UK in a 650bhp sporting model.



The Toyota Mirai is Toyota’s hydrogen saloon that has been upgraded in every regard, yet also become far cheaper - to our testers’ delight. Meanwhile, we find out if the passenger car appeal for the Defender survives the transition to three-door van form and the Volkswagen Golf gains a 316bhp R Performance pack.



Finally, Peugeot returns to the sporting fold with a new division and hybrid tech as the 508 PSE steps up to the Autocar road test.



Features



We’ve already had a go in Citroën’s titchy 28mph, 8bhp electric city car (sorry, quadricycle); now we’re going to live with one to examine its daily driver credentials. Who better for the job than 6ft 4in Jim Holder?



Elsewhere, Andrew Frankel kicks off our eight-page tribute to the internal combustion engine that could soon be a thing of the past, hard though it is to fathom, by eulogising 120 years of engineering progress.



Then, the Autocar team wax lyrical about their favourite ICEs. Jack Warrick, meanwhile, digs out 10 used bargains that offer unique and characterful engines if you’re not yet ready to enter the electric era.



A remarkable visitor attraction containing decades of great British everyday cars is about to open in Derbyshire. John Evans takes a sneak preview.



Opinions



Steve Cropley kicked off his week with a burst in the Cotswolds, which gave him an opportunity to compare his Mazda MX-5 and Lotus Elan to see which model deserves the final slot in his summer garage. Later, he heard more about what’s next for Lotus and ponders the appeal of Tamiya. Meanwhile, Matt Prior reflects on how Autocar can offer work experience in the Covid-19 age.



