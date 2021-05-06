If you live in the UK, you can place your order effective immediately for a new entry-level version of the Cupra Leon, powered by a 2.0-liter TSI gasoline engine with 241 hp (245 ps) and 273 lb-ft (370 nm) of torque. This powertrain is available exclusively with the VW Group’s DSG automatic gearbox, allowing for a zero to 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration time of 6.4 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 155 mph (250 ...Full Article
Cupra Leon Gains Entry-Level 241 HP 2.0L TSI Engine, Will Hit 62 MPH in 6.4 Sec
