Toyota has been discovered to have filed patent drawings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a new twin-turbocharged V-8. First spotted by a member of the GR86 forum, the patent drawings were filed by Toyota on September 3, 2020, and show a V-8 engine with a pair of turbochargers mounted on top in what's known as a...
Patent drawings suggest Toyota twin-turbo V-8 is still alive
