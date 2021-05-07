Politicians have a reputation for being slick and, occasionally, not as smart as they think they are. Ohio State Senator Andrew Brenner would probably fit the bill – not that he’d ever admit it. During a recent public Zoom meeting which, in part, dealt with the passing of a new bill on distracted driving, Sen. Brenner was in his car. It was initially parked but he, ever the slick man, turned on a home backdrop, put hi...Full Article
Slick Senator Does Zoom Meeting on Distracted Driving While Driving Distracted
