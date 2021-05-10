Massive Chinese Rocket Long March 5B Falls Blazing Into Indian Ocean

Massive Chinese Rocket Long March 5B Falls Blazing Into Indian Ocean

autoevolution

Published

That sound you’re hearing is a collective sigh of relief: the core of a massive Chinese rocket that’s been falling out of the sky for days reentered the atmosphere this weekend, and crashed into the Indian Ocean. Last Friday, estimates were not looking good. Even thou...

Full Article