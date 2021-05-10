Buying an exotic supercar is not easy. Apart from conjuring up the money, you also have countless other things you need to consider because unless you live in the Middle East and have an oilfield for your backyard, it's unlikely you're going to buy another right away if you don't get it right. Besides, don't think the resale value isn't a thing here as well. Except when it comes to exotics, an astute buyer won...Full Article
Lamborghini Huracan EVO Takes on Performante Twin in Photo-Finish Drag Race
autoevolution0 shares 1 views