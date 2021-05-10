Widebody Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Render Adds JDM Flavor, Keeps Icon Status

The third-generation Pontiac Firebird remains one of the most iconic two-door coupes to ever come out of a U.S. assembly plant. It enjoyed a production run of about ten years, although you’ll never talk us into liking those 1991 and 1992 model year cars because of their poorly restyled front-end section. Anything from 1982 until 1990, sign us up, and not just because of the TV show Knight Rider with its popular talking car (KITT...