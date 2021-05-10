The third-generation Pontiac Firebird remains one of the most iconic two-door coupes to ever come out of a U.S. assembly plant. It enjoyed a production run of about ten years, although you’ll never talk us into liking those 1991 and 1992 model year cars because of their poorly restyled front-end section. Anything from 1982 until 1990, sign us up, and not just because of the TV show Knight Rider with its popular talking car (KITT...Full Article
Widebody Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA Render Adds JDM Flavor, Keeps Icon Status
autoevolution0 shares 1 views