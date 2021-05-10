This 2006 Infiniti G35 Makes V8 Noises That May Confuse G-Series Enthusiasts

By adopting rear-wheel drive for the V35 generation, the G-Series line became a commercial hit across North America for its performance credentials, sporty looks, and premium appointments. G35 owners, however, are currently split into two categories: those who modify the VQ35DE V6 engine until the rod bearings give up the ghost and those who rice things up with lowering kit and a comically huge rear wing. An honorable mention also goes to...