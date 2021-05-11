After crossing into interstellar space almost a decade ago and 43 years after leaving its home, NASA's Voyager 1 has now picked a faint, plasma "hum," coming from 14 billion miles away which indicates that there might be more activity in deep space than it was previously thought. When it took off in 1977, Voyager 1 was carrying a Plasma Wave System (PWS). The instrument was used to measure the el...Full Article
NASA's Voyager 1 Probe Picks Up "Hum" Coming From Interstellar Space
