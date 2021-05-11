A hacking group known as DarkSide and believed to be linked with Russia has managed to take a major U.S. fuel pipeline down the last weekend, causing major disruptions in several industries. The hackers, who compromised the Colonial Pipeline computers with ransomware, forced the American company to shut down all operations on Friday. All of its four main lines were knocked offline following the cyberattack. The ...Full Article
Hackers Compromise Colonial Pipeline Forcing Planes to Stop for Refueling
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
