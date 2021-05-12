Most of the world is looking forward to the day when we might vacation internationally again, but a billionaire like Jeff Bezos has different plans for the foreseeable future. He will be setting sail on his brand new custom superyacht, which comes with its own shadow vessel. News has emerged that Amazon billionaire Bezos is the owner of Oceanco’s secret project Y721, also known as Project 721. Oceanco is a well known luxury yac...Full Article
Jeff Bezos Bought Himself a $500 Million Superyacht With Its Own Shadow Yacht
autoevolution0 shares 1 views