New Genesis G70 Shooting Brake is Europe-specific estate

Hyundai premium brand caters to European buyers with estate version of its G70 executive saloon



New premium brand Genesis has unveiled the G70 Shooting Brake, which will be the firm’s first model developed specifically for the European market.



Hyundai’s premium brand will launch in the UK this summer, initially selling the G80 saloon and GV80 SUV. Those will soon be followed by the smaller GV70 SUV and the G70, in both saloon and newly revealed estate form.



Genesis Europe boss Dominique Boesch said that the firm’s first Europe-specific variant, which it previewed last week, “is a clear statement of our commitment to the region.”



The G70 Shooting Brake draws heavily on the design of its saloon sister model. Genesis says the decision to develop a streamlined estate for European customers was made because it is “a body style firmly rooted in European automotive history and favoured by customers in the premium luxury sector”.



The machine has previously been spied testing and shares its styling with the saloon, with the single-piece glass hatch extended to meet the ‘floating’ spoiler at the rear of the car, in an attempt to give the estate a more “athletic” profile. At the rear the firm claims luggage space has been maximised by moving the boot lid hinges forward.



At 4685mm long and 1400mm high with a wheelbase of 2835mm, the new variant is the same size as the G70 saloon. Genesis says the machine will offer extra capacity than the saloon, which has a 330-litre boot, although it has yet to give any details.



Genesis has also yet to offer any details of which powertrains will be offered on the G70 Shooting Brake when it reaches Europe. In other markets the saloon version is offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6, with the machine offered with both rear- and all-wheel-drive.



