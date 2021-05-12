While NASA's Ingenuity helicopter seems to be in the spotlight these days, it's important to remember that Perseverance isn't there only to take pictures and document its little buddy's historic flights. The rover has also been hard at work with focusing its science instruments on exploring an ancient crater that once held a lake on Mars. On the end of Perseverance's robotic arm is a color camera attached called W...Full Article
NASA Perseverance Rover Flexes Robotic Arm for Science
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Perseverance's Robotic Arm Starts Conducting Science
Pasadena CA (JPL) May 13, 2021
NASA's Perseverance rover has been busy serving as a communications base station for the..
Space Daily
Perseverance Mars rover's robotic arm starts conducting science
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is using its robotic arm to search for signs of ancient microbial life.
FOXNews.com