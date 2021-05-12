2021 BMW M8 Drag Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Gets a Lesson in Humility

The BMW M8 Competition, be it a two-door model or the four-door Gran Coupe incarnation we have here, packs A-grade sprinting abilities. Still, you won't see too many of these Bavarian bruisers at the drag strip, simply because their six-figure MSRP means there are plenty of less expensive ways of excelling at the quarter-mile game. And yet here we are, talking about one of the exceptions. The