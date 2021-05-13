British Airways Will Let Passengers Pre-Book Check-in Times from Their Phones

British Airways Will Let Passengers Pre-Book Check-in Times from Their Phones

autoevolution

Published

British Airways will be trialing a new pre-booking check-in time option powered by Qmatic, allowing passengers to join a virtual queue by selecting their arrival time before reaching the airport. In other words, the check-in time can be substantially streamlined if all passengers pre-book their slot time. However, for the time being, British Airways is only trying to figure out how the new intelligent queuing system works and will only th...

Full Article