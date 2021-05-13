U.S. Army’s Precision Strike Missile Flies Almost 250 Miles to Destroy Target

autoevolution

Published

The U.S. Army’s future long-range precision-attack missile just hit a milestone on its way to becoming fully operational. Things are moving fast for Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), which started to be developed a few years back, after the Maryland-based company was awarded an Army contract. It looks like the project is going in the right direction, with PrSM completing its longest flight to date.

