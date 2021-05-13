Colonial Pipeline has paid no less than $5 million in ransom to a group of hackers after a cyberattack crippled its network and caused a massive gas crisis in the United States. With several industries under pressure due to the gas shortage, including airlines that have been forced to add a refueling stop for long flights, Colonial eventually decided to pay the ransom despite previous reports that the company had no intention of paying an...Full Article
Colonial Pays Hackers $5 Million in Ransom as the Gas Crisis Is Far from Over
