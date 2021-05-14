There are a lot of movie-famous cars out there, but few of them are known by their human name. The “Gone in 60 Seconds” 1967 Ford Mustang is one of them, the Eleanor of every car lover’s lips. The car driven (stolen) by Nicholas Cage in the 2000 movie is so famous and sought after that an entire industry was built around it. We have two officially licensed shops in the business of making replicas, and countle...Full Article
1967 Ford Mustang Is a Brand New Gone in 60 Seconds-Correct Eleanor
