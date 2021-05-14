Following the Gallardo and Murcielago, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese abandoned the stick shift because of the low take-up rate among the Italian brand’s customers. The second reason for phasing out the manual is development costs, which outweigh the potential profits. ...Full Article
Manual Transmission May Be Discontinued From Aston Martin Lineup Next Year
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Top 10 best supercars 2021
Our top 10 supercars blends a mix of exotic metal stand out performance with stunning dynamics
The definition of a..
Autocar