Lewis Hamilton’s 2010 McLaren-Mercedes F1 Car Expected to Go for $7 Million

Back in 2010, Lewis Hamilton was still an up-and-coming young driver in Formula 1. He’d entered the series three years prior with Vodafone McLaren-Mercedes, and despite his youth, he was already making waves. Helping him do that were of course the cars he drove. Back then, and up until 2012, the team’s racing cars still used a McLaren chassis mated to a Mercedes engine. Just like the one you see before your eyes,