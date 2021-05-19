U.S. Space Force Launches Missile Warning Satellite, Successfully "Talks" to It

An Atlas V rocket blasted off on Tuesday, May 18th, carrying the SBIRS GEO-5 missile warning satellite for the U.S. Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) from Cape Canaveral Station. Following the successful launch, the operations team achieved communication with the satellite. The Infrared System or SBIRS is a U.S. Space Force program that includes a combination of satellites and hosted payloads in Geosynchronous Eart...