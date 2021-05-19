Radford’s Bespoke Sports Car to Be Inspired by the Iconic Lotus Type 62

After teasing us with a mysterious fastback-like silhouette a couple of weeks ago, British coachbuilder Radford has revealed that its upcoming bespoke sports car will be inspired by the iconic Lotus 62 racer, with only 62 units ever to go into production. Each of the 62 cars will be completely unique and crafted to the customer’s precise requirements. Speaking of customers, build slots for a select few of the 62 cars have alread...