Get ready to ride the Lightning because America’s best-selling vehicle has just gone electric. On Wednesday the electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck was unveiled with a starting price of $39,974, up to 300 miles of range, 563 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque, four-wheel-drive, and most importantly, worksite capabilities instead of cool...Full Article
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning arrives for $39,974, aims for work instead of party tricks
