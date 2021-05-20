Tesla's highly anticipated Model S Plaid may arrive earlier than previously thought. In a Thursday Twitter post, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a Tesla Model S Plaid “delivery event” would take place on June 3 at Tesla's plant in Fremont, California. At the car's reveal in January, Tesla said to expect deliveries only in late 2021. A...Full Article
Tesla Model S Plaid “delivery event” set for June 3
