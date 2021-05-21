This Is How Indian Riders Trained to Beat Harley in King of the Baggers

It was just a few months ago when the bagger racing craze began. It was in October of last year when two Indian Challenger motorcycles took on a small army of 13 Harley-Davidsons to climb to the top of the podium at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The race was so successful that several others were announced for this year. Now turned into an entire series, even if somewhat limited when it comes to the number of races, the 2021 MotoAm...