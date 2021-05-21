Try as you might, you’ll never convince me that buying a car just to keep it mostly locked away in a garage somewhere is the right thing to do. Maybe it’s a poor man’s point of view, but I’ll always believe that if you manage to get your hands on something like the 2012 Mustang 1000 we have here, you should enjoy it as much as possible, wherever you are allowed to use it. This particular car was in ...Full Article
Widebody 2012 Mustang Shelby Mostly Sat Idle, Wasting 1,000 HP
autoevolution0 shares 1 views