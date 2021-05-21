Rumors about the gargantuan BMW X7 SUV getting a sportier-looking brother have been going on as early as 2017, when BMW first previewed the ginormous model with the Concept X7 iPerformance at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Back then, talks were revolving around an X8 complementing the full-size BMW ...Full Article
750-Horsepower BMW X8 Plug-in Prototype Has Trouble at Nurburgring Test Debut
