The Pope is about to receive some electric papal power. Following a private meeting held on Thursday with His Holiness, EV startup Fisker has announced that it will build the Holy See an all-electric car. For those who don't know, a popemobile is the generic term given to custom-made vehicles used by the Pontiff during outdoor public appearances. Some of the most-used popemobiles have been produced by Mercedes, starting with the firs...Full Article
Pope Francis Goes Green With All-Electric Popemobile From Fisker
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Fisker plans to build an electric Popemobile based on its Ocean SUV
MotorAuthority
Fisker will build an electric Popemobile based on its planned Ocean electric SUV, the company announced Friday in a press release...
-
The first electric Popemobile will be a Fisker Ocean SUV
TechCrunch
-
EV company Fisker wants to build Pope Francis an electric Popemobile
Mashable
-
The popemobile is going electric for the first time, thanks to EV maker Fisker
Business Insider
-
Pope Francis to get first electric popemobile from U.S. firm Fisker
Upworthy
More coverage
Pope Francis to Get First Electric Popemobile From US Firm Fisker
Los Angeles-based Fisker Inc plans to supply the first pure electric vehicle for Pope Francis next year, it said on Friday, with..
Newsmax