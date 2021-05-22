It’s time for that oddball weekend drag race that everyone has started to expect from CarWow in recent months, and on this occasion we have the three most talked about electric performance sedans going at each other in a series of straight-line skirmishes. In short, it’s an Audi RS e-tron GT...Full Article
Audi RS e-tron GT vs. Porsche Taycan Turbo vs. Tesla Model S Race Has No Winner
autoevolution0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Edition One revealed
The all-electric 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is a full-size sedan with up to 516 horsepower and 475 miles of range on the European WLTP..
Automaker Footage