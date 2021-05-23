1996 Chevy Impala SS Is Worthy of ZL1-Style Digital Makeover

The Chevy Impala died with the 10th generation back in 2020. People don't want to remember any of the modern sedan monstrosities and just associate the Impala name with the 1950s and 60s classics. However, one generation of four-door has been getting a little love lately. GM cars were pretty crap in the 1990s, but just before the car died again (they stopped making it between 1996 and 2000), the Impala SS really stood out.