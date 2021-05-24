WiFi Signals Converted to Energy Could Allow Us to Power Electronics Wirelessly

WiFi Signals Converted to Energy Could Allow Us to Power Electronics Wirelessly

autoevolution

Published

Scientists are working on harvesting WiFi signals now, to convert them into usable energy. That means we could power our electronics wirelessly, by simply being within the range of a WiFi. Our existence relies on so many gadgets that are part of our power-draining lifestyle. But batteries could no longer be necessary in the future, thanks to a major discovery. Scientists are working on a technology to convert WiFi signals into energy, all...

Full Article