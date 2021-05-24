Deus Ex Machina’s “Project X” Takes the Yamaha XJR1300 to New Heights

Deus Ex Machina’s “Project X” Takes the Yamaha XJR1300 to New Heights

autoevolution

Published

This Deus-bred entity might just be the meanest one-off XJR around. In today’s two-wheeler realm, there’s plenty of motorcycle customization workshops on each and every continent. However, you will only find a handful of enterprises that’ll personalize your two-wheeled companion as neatly as Deus Ex Machina. Over the years, we visited Deus’ fascinating portfolio on several occasions to admire the m...

Full Article