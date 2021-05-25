Ford GE2 EV Platform May Underpin Electric Mustang Pony Car, Report Suggests

According to Sam Fiorani, the head of global forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, the Ford Motor Company prepares to roll out the GE2 platform in 2023 for unibody cars and crossover. An evolution of the GE1 that underpins the Mustang Mach-E, this vehicle architecture may be used by the S650 Mustang in all-electric attire and the next Mustang Mach-E. Corroborated with information shared by sources close to the Ford Motor Company, the GE2...