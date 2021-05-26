With how rapid the technology is developing, the dream of flying taxis could be closer to turn into reality. Companies around the world are rushing to roll out all sorts of models that, in a few years, will be an alternative to cars, buses, and subways, especially in megacities. Chinese company eHang has long been working on flying taxis. Since 2016, when it introduced its first autonomous passenger drone dubbedFull Article
EHang Unveils New Electric Air Taxi With Impressive 186-Mile Range
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Audi Q4 Sportback 50 E-tron quattro 2021 review
Mainstream EV is quick, agile and terrifically refined, as well as having a roomy interior, excellent versatility and an impressive..
Autocar