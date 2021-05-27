McLaren Slaps Windshield on Elva Speedster, Creating New Roadster Variant

McLaren Slaps Windshield on Elva Speedster, Creating New Roadster Variant

autoevolution

Published

McLaren Elva buyers who prefer to have a physical barrier between them and the elements can now breathe a sigh of relief as the British supercar maker has just unveiled a new version of the Elva Speedster, but this time with a windshield. The windshield-equipped Elva, which should meet local legal requirements in some U.S. states, will go into production shortly, with first deliveries set to take place towards the end of this year.

Full Article