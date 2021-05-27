McLaren Slaps Windshield on Elva Speedster, Creating New Roadster Variant

McLaren Elva buyers who prefer to have a physical barrier between them and the elements can now breathe a sigh of relief as the British supercar maker has just unveiled a new version of the Elva Speedster, but this time with a windshield. The windshield-equipped Elva, which should meet local legal requirements in some U.S. states, will go into production shortly, with first deliveries set to take place towards the end of this year.