2023 Mazda CX-50 Debut Reportedly Set for 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

Three years ago, Mazda let it slip that it’s developing two platforms for next-generation models. The Small Architecture rolled out with the fourth-gen Mazda3, but the Large Architecture still hasn't launched. Two years ago, hearsay suggested that rear- and all-wheel drive are in the pipeline for the CX-50 that will replace the CX-5. The brand-new platform has been confirmed with SkyActiv-X and SkyActiv-D powerplants with a...