Spherical UFO Spotted Flying, Going Underwater in New U.S. Navy Leak

“The truth is out there,” as the motto of the hit sci-fi series The X Files would say. As it turns out, the truth is closer than we ever imagined, making frequent incursions into militarized and heavily restricted U.S. airspace. For the past several months, we’ve been hearing a lot about several UFO sightings by U.S. Navy personnel throughout 2019. All these sightings of UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, ...