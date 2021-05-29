AMG is rightfully regarded as the performance arm of Mercedes-Benz, even going back to the 1970s before the mothership took control of the little tuner shop. But for a brief moment in time, rival German automaker Porsche helped develop and build a Mercedes-Benz performance car. It was the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500 E, and it's celebrating its 30th...Full Article
It's the 30th anniversary of the 500 E, the Mercedes-Benz that Porsche built
MotorAuthority0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The history of the Mercedes-Benz 500 E - Part 1
Thirty years ago, the former Daimler-Benz AG commissioned Porsche for a high-performance saloon. Today, two of the people involved..
AutoMotions