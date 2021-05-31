Porsche 911 Driver Tries to Show Off His Drift Skills, Crashes Almost Instantly

As if we needed more examples regarding how unwise it is to try showing off behind the wheel while on a public road, the person driving this Porsche 911 (991) pulled the “ultimate Mustang” by crashing immediately after peeling off in front of the cameras. It was both cringy and painful to watch. Ask anybody who's driven a rear-wheel-drive, non-Turbo Porsche 911, and they'll tell you that you’d have ...