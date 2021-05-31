2022 Chevrolet Camaro Production Start Delayed Until September 20th

autoevolution

Roughly three months later than originally planned, the 2022 Camaro will enter production this fall according to sources close to GM. The order books have opened last month, and contrary to expectations, the pony car won’t introduce any major upgrades for its seventh year of production.

