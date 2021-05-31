Roughly three months later than originally planned, the 2022 Camaro will enter production this fall according to sources close to GM. The order books have opened last month, and contrary to expectations, the pony car won’t introduce any major upgrades for its seventh year of production.Full Article
2022 Chevrolet Camaro Production Start Delayed Until September 20th
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New cars 2021: what's coming and when?
This year will see many all-new and updated models landing in showrooms. We round up every important new car of..
Autocar