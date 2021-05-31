Tuned 2018 Shelby Mustang GT350 Is on Its Third Engine, Looking For a New Home

Ask any real automotive enthusiast. Nobody likes a garage queen. Especially if it happens to be a car that was specifically built for people looking to go fast around a race track. So I felt quite relieved that this 2018 Shelby Mustang GT350 has been driven hard during its lifetime. Some would say a bit too hard. Pushing your car to its limits is bound to take a toll in time, and if you've ever been involved in any form of motorsport...