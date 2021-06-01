Imagine it: cruising down the road in your Rolls-Royce, ensconced in enough hand-crafted finery to keep a small village busy for a month, with nothing but the susurration of the wind passing by. That will be a reality later this decade as Rolls-Royce readies its first electric vehicle. Rolls-Royce tested the market for interest in an EV as early...Full Article
Rolls-Royce working on Silent Shadow, likely its first EV
