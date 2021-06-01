Kia's redesigned Sportage recently spied in prototype form is almost ready for its debut. The Korean automaker on Monday released the first teaser footage and confirmed a preview showing for June 8. The new Sportage's full reveal will take place in July, with sales in the United States likely to follow in early 2022. The small crossover will...Full Article
2023 Kia Sportage teased ahead of June 8 reveal
