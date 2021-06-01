Czinger Debuts Production Spec 21C Hypercar, Same 1,233 HP but Wider Than Before

Even though Czinger unveiled the 21C over a year ago, it wasn’t until this week that the American company felt ready to debut a final production version of the limited-edition hypercar. Meet the final production-spec 21C, the first model in a series of high-performance vehicles. Its production will be limited to just 80 units, and compared to last year’s version, this updated 21C is wider at 2,050 mm (80.7 inches), whi...