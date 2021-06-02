2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG Exhibits Low Mileage, Single Ownership Traits

Although we’re very much saddened by the current fall into oblivion of the roadster market mainly due to the craze for crossovers, SUVs, or trucks, it’s also true that this trend comes with benefits—such as the option to snatch a 415-hp roadster at a decidedly fair price. Take this one-owner, 14,000-mile (22,500-kilometer) 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG P30 open top, for example. The third generation of the ...