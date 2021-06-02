New 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition With Factory Lift Kit Is Ready for Anything

The Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition has returned for the 2022 model year, featuring a new Lunar Rock color option, bronze-finished 16-inch wheels, a heritage-inspired grille, a factory-installed lift kit and various other bronze accents. Toyota introduced its Trail special edition variants of the Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner last year in February, and now the Tacoma is back in 4x4 Double Cab form with an emphasis on storage, styling and off-roa...