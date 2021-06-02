UK-based EV firm Lunaz secures investment from David Beckham

Classic EV company will expand into commercial vehicles, aiming for 500 jobs across three divisions



Electrified classic car firm Lunaz will receive investment from former England footballer David Beckham as the company plans to grow its production offering.



Beckham has taken a 10% stake in the firm, which was founded in 2018, and joins investors such as the Rueben and Barclay families. The Silverstone-based company aims to provide 500 highly skilled jobs by 2024.



“Lunaz represents the very best of British ingenuity in both technology and design," Beckham said. "I was drawn to the company through their work restoring some of the most beautiful classic cars through upcycling and electrification.



“[Company founder] David Lorenz and his team of world-class engineers are building something very special and I look forward to being part of their growth.”



Lunaz already has a wide portfolio of classic cars, producing electrified versions of the original Bentley Continental, the Mk1 Range Rover and Rolls-Royce Phantom V, but will expand its production to make commercial vehicles on a mass global scale. This will start with industrial HGVs such as refuse trucks.



The firm also announced plans for the Lunaz Group, with three individual divisions. Lunaz Design will focus on classic car revival, Lunaz Applied Technologies will upcycle fleet vehicles, and Lunaz Powertrain will provide the manufacturer’s proprietary modular powertrain.



