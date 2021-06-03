Jay Leno has a soft spot for anything that goes fast, so he naturally fell in love with Teslas. After all, very few things out there offer the same kind of exhilarating experience under hard acceleration as a Model S Performance does, not to mention room for kids and baggage as well. He made no secret out of his close relationship with Elon Musk, with the latest public outing being when he drove the Cybertruck with the Tesla CEO right nex...Full Article
Jay Leno Confirms Tesla Model S Plaid Broke Quarter-Mile Record With 9.4s Run
