While everybody's focus right now is on self-driving cars, a team of researchers from the Amsterdam Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Solutions is taking autonomous technology on the water. Called Robot, the vessel is already being tested on Amsterdam's canals. Water makes up nearly a quarter of the Netherlands' capital, with more than 62 miles (100 kilometers) of canals. A research initiative led by the Massachusetts Ins...
Autonomous Electric Boats Set Sail on Amsterdam Canals
Amsterdam tests out electric autonomous boats on its canals
