A Texas-based startup has recently opened a groundbreaking facility, where artificial intelligence will be integrated with physical systems. In a unique environment, where experimentation is the key word, artificial intelligence will be brought to life right under the eyes of a team of creative engineers. As AI’s presence in all kinds of domains becomes more obvious every day, we can no longer think of it as something completely...Full Article
Tech Startup in Austin Opens HyperWerx, to Test AI in Real-Life Conditions
autoevolution0 shares 1 views