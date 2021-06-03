Tech Startup in Austin Opens HyperWerx, to Test AI in Real-Life Conditions

Tech Startup in Austin Opens HyperWerx, to Test AI in Real-Life Conditions

autoevolution

Published

A Texas-based startup has recently opened a groundbreaking facility, where artificial intelligence will be integrated with physical systems. In a unique environment, where experimentation is the key word, artificial intelligence will be brought to life right under the eyes of a team of creative engineers. As AI’s presence in all kinds of domains becomes more obvious every day, we can no longer think of it as something completely...

Full Article